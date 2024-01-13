Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Offensive focus edition
Which way could the Carolina Panthers go with their 2024 NFL Draft selections if they opted to focus on their failing offense?
The Carolina Panthers are in desperate need of some franchise stability in 2024 and beyond. Acing the upcoming NFL Draft would be a great start. However, that is just a small piece of the puzzle for an organization in freefall.
Two wins from the 2023 season was extremely disappointing. The Panthers are looking for a new head coach and general manager as a result. There is immense pressure on team owner David Tepper to hit on his hires this time around after a disastrous first few years as owner.
I don't think anything represents the dysfunction of the 2023 Panthers more than this locker room video when Frank Reich was still in town:
Man, this was hard to watch. Just about every single Panthers game was hard to watch.
The team is looking to rinse away all the dirt from the recently concluded regular season, and the draft is going to be a huge pivot toward the future. This is going to be more difficult without the No. 1 overall selection, which they are giving to the Chicago Bears as part of their trade-up for quarterback Bryce Young last year.
Carolina may not be able to sign big-time free agents, but they could ace the upcoming draft. On this topic, here is one mock draft scenario the Panthers could adopt, which involves focusing every asset on the offensive side of the football.