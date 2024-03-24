Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Post-free agency edition
Carolina Panthers draft Keon Coleman
- Wide Receiver | Florida State Seminoles
- Round No. 2 | No. 33 overall
The No. 33 overall selection is essentially a first-round pick and the Carolina Panthers get to pick the tasty leftovers from whoever dropped out of the first 32. Fans will be very anxious before the start of Round No. 2 on April 26.
However, if Keon Coleman were to make it out of the first round, the card should be sprinted to the podium. However, it wouldn’t surprise me if Dan Morgan chose another wide receiver instead of the Florida State standout.
Let’s get this out of the way, Coleman’s 4.62-second 40-yard dash time should not matter when it comes to his overall evaluation. His play speed and in-game quickness matter much more in his case than anything else. Plus, the tape speaks for itself.
A former transfer from Michigan State, Coleman is currently my No. 5 ranked wideout with an easy first-round grade. While his elite traits are winning at the catch point and overall ball skills, he can win in other areas, too.
There’s a misconception that Coleman can’t separate, but that's not true. He creates natural separation on all three levels due to initial explosiveness off the line of scrimmage, physicality, and fluidity. He isn’t the most decisive route runner and his route tree could be expanded, but he is not limited to winning in one specific area.
The former first-team All-ACC selection can win at the line of scrimmage and his long strides make him a threat after the catch. He is not a one-trick pony. Coleman is the type of receiver who can be one of Bryce Young’s favorite targets and has the ceiling to be a Pro Bowl player at the next level.