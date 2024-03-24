Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Post-free agency edition
Carolina Panthers draft Jermaine Burton
- Wide Receiver | Alabama Crimson Tide
- Round No. 4 | No. 101 overall
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Carolina Panthers could double-dip at wide receiver. As of right now, Jonathan Mingo and Adam Thielen are the only two wideouts with contracts extending past 2024.
Even if Diontae Johnson is re-signed, Thielen’s days as an NFL receiver are numbered. Retirement should be a legitimate possibility next offseason for the Pro Bowl performer.
Having two more receivers on rookie contracts should give the Panthers more comfort. Especially if one of them is a former target of Bryce Young’s from their time together at Alabama.
Jermaine Burton is an underrated receiver prospect in this year’s class. He was one of Young’s top playmakers in 2022, posting more than 600 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Should he be one of Carolina’s selections at the end of next month, his role could grow into starter status by his second or third season.
Burton has grown significantly as a route runner, showing the ability to win with separation on all three levels while being a threat in the vertical passing game and run-after-catch situations. There are concerns in terms of effort and maturity, which is why his stock isn’t higher. However, if the playmaker has shown growth in maturity and overall effort, he could be a potential steal in this upcoming draft.