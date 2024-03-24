Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Post-free agency edition
Needs are becoming clearer...
Carolina Panthers draft Javon Soloman
- Edge Rusher | Troy Trojans
- Round No. 5 | No. 141 overall
The Carolina Panthers need pass-rush help badly. This is what happens when you trade your cornerstone edge rusher because of a sticky contract situation and stalled negotiations. Brian Burns is gone, those in power need to fill the void with urgency before Week 1 of the 2024 season arrives.
D.J. Wonnumn and K’Lavon Chaisson were added in free agency, though the latter isn’t expected to have a significant role this season. Plus, the team is in the waiting game on Jadeveon Clowney as he takes his time to decide his next stop. The New York Jets are reportedly going to make a bold bid, so Dan Morgan must think of contingency plans.
Carolina’s pass rush is not going to be terrific this season, no matter how much help they try to acquire. However, there is one Day 3 prospect who could develop into a contributor down the line with added play strength and overall power.
Javon Soloman has snuck under the radar during the pre-draft process. He offers good first-step explosiveness, fluidity, bend, and active hands in both facets as a pass rusher and run defender.
In preliminary watches, he offers flashes of stacking moves together. However, he will need to continue to add and refine his pass-rushing arsenal at the next level.