Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Post-free agency edition
Needs are becoming clearer...
Carolina Panthers draft Jared Wiley
- Tight End | TCU Horned Frogs
- Round No. 5 | No. 142 overall
Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas are expected to be the top tight ends on the roster. Carolina Panthers fans are probably cringing as they read the latter’s name. They should expect another option to be added in free agency and even then, that shouldn’t keep those in power from drafting one.
This offseason, there needs to be competition for the No. 2 tight end spot. Thomas is not a safe bet to make the 53-man roster this fall despite agreeing to another pay cut. Wouldn’t it be nice to see a rookie potentially beating a holdover from the last three coaching regimes?
Jared Wiley has the receiving skill set to find some playing time during his rookie season. He offers a big frame and catch radius, allowing him to snag passes away from his frame with consistency. From preliminary viewing, the TCU prospect offers inside-out alignment versatility, a plus for any tight end entering the league.
Wiley does need to improve as a run-blocker but offers the receiving skill set the Panthers could be looking for this offseason. His strong hands and understanding of leverage in the passing game could give him a hand-up in the TE2 competition this summer.