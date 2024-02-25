Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Pre-combine edition
The NFL Scouting Combine has finally arrived...
Carolina Panthers select Zach Frazier
- Center | West Virginia Mountaineers
- Round No. 2 | No. 46 overall (via Indianapolis Colts)
This is a calculated move, as a fair amount of the quality offensive tackle prospects are off the board at this point along with potential guard options. While there was some good value on the defensive side of the ball, Zach Frazier made the most sense here.
Incumbent starter Bradley Bozeman struggled mightily this past season. His flaws in pass protection and leveraging of opposing defenders were exposed. He's currently entering the second season of a three-year deal he signed last offseason. He was never a fit in the Carolina Panthers offense.
Bozeman should have competition this summer for his starting job. Frazier could be someone who walks in and takes it almost right away.
Frazier is someone that I have come to like as the draft process has moved along. He has some inconsistencies when it comes to maintaining balance and a sturdy base and doesn't blow anyone away with elite traits. Even so, he's a rock-solid center who has good mobility, physicality, and football IQ at the position.
At 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, Frazier offers natural leverage and a mostly strong base. He does a great job of passing off stunts in the passing game and absorbs power very well. Due to his lack of length and high-level functional athleticism, the prospect is more of a technician and a good one at that.
Right now, the former country roadsman would be a quality trade-back option for the Panthers. If his stock continues to rise post-combine, Frazier could be one of the many possibilities at No. 33 overall.