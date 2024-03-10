Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Pre-free agency edition
The offseason is just beginning...
Carolina Panthers select Renardo Green
- Cornerback | Florida State Seminoles
- Round No. 4 | No. 102 overall
Dan Morgan is looking for competitors across the roster, or “dawgs,” so to speak. For a team that went 2-15 this past season, this is no surprise to anyone. The Carolina Panthers need playmakers and competitors at every position.
Cornerback is going to be a bigger need soon as the Panthers are expected to move on from long-time starter Donte Jackson. The nickel role needs to be filled as well, especially if Troy Hill doesn’t return.
When watching Florida State’s defense, one player continues to stand out in the secondary. That man is Renardo Green.
After a strong showing at the Shrine Bowl, Green has been a standout player during the draft evaluation process. He’s an ultra competitor who plays with great short-area quickness and explosion along with the recovery speed to gather himself and attack the football.
Green offers a quality change of direction and play strength that allows him to stay at the hip pocket of receivers and play physically at the line of scrimmage. Something the Panthers desperately need to go alongside Jaycee Horn.
The former three-star high-school recruit is a smaller corner at 5-foot-10 and 187 pounds, which limits his ability to work on the perimeter. However, Green offers the right amount of quality play speed and strength to be a potential early contributor to Carolina’s secondary.