Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Pre-free agency edition
The offseason is just beginning...
Carolina Panthers select Tanor Bortolini
- Interior Offensive Lineman l Wisconsin Badgers
- Round No. 5 | No. 141 overall
The Carolina Panthers' offensive line is in desperate need of competition. While Brady Christensen and Austin Corbett are expected to return fully healthy from their respective season-ending injuries, their starting jobs should not be guaranteed. Nor is their ability to stay fully healthy again in 2024.
Bradley Bozeman, who struggled mightily last season, has an uncertain future in Carolina. Whether he’s back or not, the center spot must be addressed this offseason. Extra competition is needed at the very least.
Why not address both guards and center with one player? Wisconsin’s Tanor Bortolini is one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the draft. He’s talented enough to be a starting center in his rookie season while having the skill set to compete for a starting gig at either guard spot.
Bortolini is physical and aggressive as a player. The former three-star high-school recruit generates movement at the line of scrimmage while playing with a solid base and steadiness in pass protection. Depending on what transpires in free agency, there's also a chance Carolina addresses its protection much sooner.