Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Pre-free agency edition
Carolina Panthers select Jaheim Bell
- Tight End l Florida State Seminoles
- Round No. 5 | No. 165 overall
With Hayden Hurst gone and Ian Thomas expected to be released before his signing bonus goes into effect, the Carolina Panthers will need to add more talent to the tight end room. This has been a recurring theme since Greg Olsen departed.
Tommy Tremble will be a key piece to the offense in 2024 and should see his production increase overall in the final year of his rookie contract. Still, finding a receiving threat at tight end and a potential versatile weapon should be the type of player the Panthers should pursue.
Jaheim Bell is someone who can bring some uniqueness and creativity to Dave Canales’ offense. This explosiveness will be essential in the head coach's first season at the helm.
Bell doesn’t have the size you are looking for at the position. His Relative Athletic Score was graded as below-average in that regard. Though he had a great combine and displayed the athleticism that made him a playmaker since his days at South Carolina.
Bell provides a great run-after-catch skill set thanks to his explosiveness. This makes him a great option to be a potential H-back and F-move tight end in Carolina’s offense.