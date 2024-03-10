Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Pre-free agency edition
Carolina Panthers select Isaac Guerendo
- Running Back | Louisville Cardinals
- Round No. 6 | No. 180 overall
It’s been made known that Chuba Hubbard is going to be the lead back for the Carolina Panthers in 2024. Will Miles Sanders be able to rebound after a disappointing 2023 campaign? It’s hard to say, which is why adding another running back to the roster could be beneficial.
Hubbard is entering the final year of his rookie contract. There’s a solid chance that he will be on another team in 2025. With his position becoming more devalued by the year, adding a late-round flier on an elite athlete like Isaac Guerendo is a risk worth taking.
Guerendo was a genuine surprise to many considering he was barely on anyone’s radar heading into the NFL Scouting Combine. A 4.33-second 40-yard dash, 41.5-inch vertical jump, and 10-foot, 9-inch board jump have put him on everyone’s watch list for the draft process.
The former Louisville Cardinal was never a starter. That said, Guerendo was a key contributor for the ACC runners-up with more than 800 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Guerendo has a potential three-down skill set thanks to his athleticism, explosiveness, steadiness in pass protection, and reliability as a receiver in the passing game. He is setting up to be one of the best under-the-radar Day 3 prospects in the draft.