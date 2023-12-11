Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Starting over edition
Attention has already turned to what should be another dramatic Carolina Panthers offseason...
By Dean Jones
Which way could the Carolina Panthers go with their 2024 NFL Draft selections as another new coaching regime gets set to enter the organization?
The Carolina Panthers are currently enduring one of their worst seasons in franchise history. If that wasn't bad enough, the biggest embarrassment of all is still to come this offseason.
General manager Scott Fitterer boldly claimed that the Panthers didn't plan on picking in the top 10 again after making their daring trade up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for quarterback Bryce Young. To say this blew up in the front-office figure's face would be a huge understatement.
Carolina is the league's worst team by a considerable margin, winning one of their first 13 games. This also means they are all but guaranteed to be giving up the No. 1 pick in 2024 to the Chicago Bears. A scenario that could end up costing Fitterer his job when it's all said and done.
The Panthers are an absolute mess right now. Many problem position groups need a makeover. Some interesting contract decisions are upcoming. A new coaching regime is coming into the fold once again after erratic team owner David Tepper fired Frank Reich.
It's a mess. That first-overall pick would have solved one big problem, but the Panthers must move forward with the bad hand they dealt themselves.
Using the Pro Football Network simulator, we took a look at how the Panthers might utilize their selections next spring in our latest seven-round 2024 mock draft.