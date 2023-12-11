Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Starting over edition
Attention has already turned to what should be another dramatic Carolina Panthers offseason...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Ja'Lynn Polk
- Wide Receiver | Washington Huskies
- No. 97 overall
Sunday's game at the New Orleans Saints was filled with more drops from the wide receivers. It's been the season's story and something that cannot continue if the Carolina Panthers want rookie quarterback Bryce Young to prosper long-term.
One would anticipate the Panthers going after a premier weapon in free agency. Of course, they'd probably have to overpay given the current state of affairs and Charlotte not being the biggest market around.
Those in power must also analyze an extremely gifted upcoming draft class. There is real value to be had if the Panthers can find the right guy or guys. Whether it's general manager Scott Fitterer making the picks or someone else is another matter.
Ja'Lynn Polk is on the up. He's been a shining light for the Washington Huskies on their quest to win the national championship, gaining precisely 1,000 receiving yards throughout the season and demonstrating consistent playmaking abilities along the way.
Polk has come of age this season. The wideout boasts outstanding yards after the catch ability, running with purpose and violence in pursuit of gaining additional yardage.
The prospect can line up anywhere across the line of scrimmage and be equally effective. Polk tracks the football well downfield and if further development arrives from a route-running standpoint, the Panthers or someone else will have a supreme difference-maker on their hands.