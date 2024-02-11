Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: What would you do edition
Carolina Panthers draft Roger Rosengarten
- Offensive Tackle | Washington Huskies
- Round 4 | No. 101 overall
Here I am once again preaching about offensive line depth. It’s one of the biggest concerns around not just the Carolina Panthers, but the entire league. Teams are having a tough time finding quality players to bolster their roster behind the established starters.
In this case, Taylor Moton is that established starter. He’s been the most consistent player on the Panthers roster for at least the last five seasons and has shown no signs of letting up. However, as I’ve come around to the idea, I would look to add competition at offensive tackle, especially right tackle.
This isn’t to say I want Moton benched or traded. He’s a must-keep on an offense that lacks talent.
Adding Roger Rosengarten is a way of adding some quality depth to the right side of the offensive line while developing said player to be a future starter. He’s a terrific athlete and an easy mover. The prospect's play strength must improve, but he already possesses the recovery skills and first step to mirror opposing pass rushers and reestablish his base when an initial counter hits home.
With Dave Canales running a zone-blocking scheme, the 6-foot-5, 311-pound Rosengarten is a perfect fit. He has also shown some ability to create displacement in the run game.
The former Huskie drew rave reviews at the Senior Bowl. With another strong showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, Rosengarten may not last past the fourth round.