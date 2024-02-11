Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: What would you do edition
Carolina Panthers draft Christian Mahogany
- Offensive Line | Boston College Eagles
- Round 5 | No. 140 overall
When I first started doing this mock draft simulation, I wanted to make the offensive line a priority, especially in the middle to later rounds. This is where I expect some prospects with traits and skill sets to be depth pieces or early contributors to the Carolina Panthers' protection.
In this team’s case, I don’t believe that they must draft a tackle, guard, or center with one of their first two selections. Take a look at my approach in this mock draft so far.
I selected an immediate contributor at receiver, a potential high-snap count linebacker, and a future starter at right tackle or right guard. Now, I chose another offensive lineman who provides left and right-side versatility on the interior.
Christian Mahogany moves very well for someone who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 322 pounds. He fits Carolina’s zone-blocking scheme thanks to his sufficient play strength and athleticism at the position.
The former All-ACC guard works to the second level well. He does a good job of framing his blocks and pass-off stunts and twists in pass protection.
I do think Mahogany can improve some consistency with his hand strikes and leverage. On a team with a need for fresh blood, I could see the Senior Bowl participant become a potential early starter.