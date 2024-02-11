Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: What would you do edition
Carolina Panthers draft Erick All
- Tight End | Iowa Hawkeyes
- Round 5 | No. 165 overall
There is something about drafting a tight end from Iowa. We’ve seen this program produce some of the best tight ends in the league - George Kittle, Sam LaPorta, T.J. Hockenson, and Noah Fant. Could we see another Hawkeye come in and develop into a quality starter?
We’ll have to wait and see. Erick All isn’t your traditional Iowa prospect since he was originally a transfer from Michigan. However, he offers an intriguing skill set that piqued my interest when doing this mock draft.
The Carolina Panthers need to add depth at the position. I don’t expect Ian Thomas to be on the roster. It should be expected that the team adds another tight end through free agency and/or the draft. All isn’t an elite receiving threat by any means and doesn’t have the high-level athleticism that we have seen from former Hawkeye tight ends in the past.
All offers great versatility as he can flex out as a big slot, play as an in-line blocker, or work off the line of scrimmage as an H-back. He also plays physically as a blocker and is a sufficient route runner who can get open in the middle of the field and work up the seams.
He is projected as a low-end No. 2 tight end. But his depth as an extra blocker and added versatility make him a worthy selection late in the fifth round.