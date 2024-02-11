Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: What would you do edition
Carolina Panthers draft Austin Booker
- Edge Rusher | Kansas Jayhawks
- Round 6 | Pick No. 172
There will be much continuous debate over the next month as the Carolina Panthers mull over their decision on what to do with star pass-rusher Brian Burns. The two-time Pro Bowler has not had a quality No. 2 edge player since Hasson Reddick’s lone season three years ago.
The time is now to add more talent opposite of Burns. While they may not find a true quality rushing mate this offseason, it doesn’t hurt to add more depth at the outside linebacker spot.
Kansas’ Austin Booker had a terrific showing at the Senior Bowl and was one of the best defensive players during that week of practice. He was also one of the most productive pass rushers in the Big 12 last season, posting nine sacks.
At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Booker is undersized. That doesn’t stop him by any means. He plays physically and fits the run well despite some limitations. He offers a great first step off the line of scrimmage and flashes a solid pass-rush plan that could give him an advantage at the next level.
Booker had a great week in Mobile. This is likely too low of a selection for him by the time mid-March rolls around. Either way, the Panthers should be in a position to nab the talented pass rusher at any point in the draft.