Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young shines in 2023 Madden franchise simulation
By Thomas Bray
How does Madden believe Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young will perform during his first official NFL campaign in 2023?
The Carolina Panthers’ 2023 NFL Draft class will operate under a microscope early. This is largely down to the measurables of their top pick at No. 1 overall, Bryce Young.
After some thorough evaluation and securing the top pick via trade with the Chicago Bears, the Panthers selected the lightest first-round quarterback in NFL history. Young weighed in at 204 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine, surpassing Kyler Murray and Johnny Manziel for the top spot all-time.
Thanks to interim head coach Steve Wilks' success in the final stretch of last season, many expect Young to immediately elevate the quarterback room and have the Panthers in playoff contention for the first time since 2017.
With that being said, let’s explore Madden’s projection of Young in a special 2023 campaign simulation.
Bryce Young’s skillset translates immediately to the Carolina Panthers
The No. 1 overall pick took the starting job in training camp and never looked back. Andy Dalton threw one pass all season during the simulation, while Young went on to start all 17 games.
Now for the numbers. Young was nothing short of sensational within the simulation, accounting for more than 4,800 passing yards with just over 100 yards on the ground.
This would obliterate rookie recrods. By a consderale margin, too.
Young completed 69 percent of passes, and his 39:9 touchdown-interception ratio was something Charlotte had never seen. For reference, Cam Newton completed just under 68% of his throws in 2018, and the former NFL MVP boasted a 35:10 ratio.
Newton was obviously more formidable as a runner. But Young's statistics from a passing perspective in this simulation are something Panthers' fans have longed for.
Young had three receivers eclipse at least 1,000 receiving yards over his simulated rookie campaign. These were Adam Thielen, Terrace Marshall Jr., and fellow rookie Jonathan Mingo.
The Panthers’ offense was top five in rushing and passing yardage. In regards to the durability concerns, his size didn't become a major factor because Young was only sacked 18 times.
The Alabama product, who is no stranger to success, helped Carolina rack up 15 regular-season victories. For the first time since the 2014-15 season, they won the division and a playoff game for good measure.
Young knocked off the Dallas Cowboys before falling to a rejuvenated Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Conference Championship game. Even so, this would be something beyond anyone's wildest dreams.
This season rivaled the historic 2015 run Panthers' fans experienced. Young took home NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and finished fifth on the NFL MVP ballot in the simulator, which was an extraordinary turn of events.
Young was ultimately everything the Panthers hoped he would be, and silenced all the doubters. But anyone expecting something similar in reality is headed for a steep fall.
Over time, who knows what Young could accomplish.