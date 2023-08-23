Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions odds and prediction for Preseason Week 3
The Carolina Panthers conclude their preseason this Friday.
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers will look to finish their preseason games on a high against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on Friday night.
Frank Reich and his staff will probably be glad to see the back of preseason. Not implementing their scheme concepts has played a significant role in two straight defeats and even though results aren't important, it hasn't stopped some fans from voicing their displeasure about how things are currently unfolding.
This panic is unnecessary and unfair in equal measure. Reich and an elite group of minds have worked tirelessly on devising their systems on both sides of the football, so why should they be criticized because of their reluctance to give opposing teams a head start on preparations?
It's such a weird hill for some fans to die on. Obviously, better execution would be beneficial, but nobody will care if the Carolina Panthers manage to get their campaign off on the right foot in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.
The Panthers welcome the Detroit Lions on Friday, which is another national television game. It's also one that could make a difference between certain individuals securing roster spots or being cast aside during final cuts.
Carolina Panthers vs. Lions odds for Preseason Week 3
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 4.5-point favorites to secure their first win of the preseason on Friday evening at Bank of America Stadium. This is available at -110 (bet $110 to win $100) depending on which side of the spread you like.
Anyone wishing to place a wager on Carolina straight-up can get them at -210 (bet $210 to win $100) on the money line, with the Lions coming into the contest as underdogs with odds of +175. FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under for the clash at 36.5 points.
- Over: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
- Under: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Carolina Panthers vs. Lions prediction
As we've constantly stated throughout the preseason, these games are notoriously difficult to predict. This is even worse during Week 3 of warmups, with so many unknowns about who'll play and for how long.
Reich has already disclosed that quarterback Bryce Young and the starters will be on the field to begin proceedings. But it's unlikely to be for longer than one or two series' before Matt Corral and the understudies step into the breach.
The Panthers ran all over the Lions on Christmas Eve in 2022 during a game where the artificial turf got some extreme criticism in its immediate aftermath. That won't have any impact on the overall outcome, but Carolina has some urgency to come out of this particular clash with some positive momentum.
With that in mind, we'll make a tentative tip to back the Panthers at -4.5 right now. It might also be worth taking the under 36.5 points with bland schemes on display.
How to watch Carolina Panthers vs. Lions
The game will also be shown nationally on CBS.