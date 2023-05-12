Do the Carolina Panthers have enough at running back in 2023?
By Thomas Bray
Do the Carolina Panthers have enough at the running back position after acquiring Miles Sanders heading into the upcoming 2023 campaign?
A physical Carolina Panthers team finished 10th in rushing this past season. After Christian McCaffrey’s departure via trade, interim head coach Steve Wilks adopted a committee approach in which D’onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard got the majority of the workload, with a minimal contribution from special teams ace Raheem Blackshear.
Now that free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft have come and gone, let’s take a look at how the Panthers backfield will look under a retooled coaching staff.
Carolina Panthers boast a solid RB trio heading into 2023
After moving on from Foreman, the Panthers added another running back via free agency in Miles Sanders. The former Philadelphia Eagle rushed for more than 1,200 yards in 2023, contributing to a top-five rushing offense on their way to the Super Bowl.
As a rookie, Sanders was coached by current Panthers assistant head coach and running backs coach, Duce Staley.
Under Staley, Sanders rushed for just more than 800 yards but hauled in 50 balls. Panthers head coach Frank Reich views him as a three-down back who can do it all, according to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer.
Sanders had just 20 catches in 2023, but that’s a number that will certainly increase under Thomas Brown. Carolina's offensive coordinator has gotten the most out of every runner he’s coached - whether it was Melvin Gordon and Sony Michel at the collegiate level or Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson in the pros.
Brown and Staley’s experience with running backs that possess different skill sets will bode well for Sanders and the next running back in the room, Chuba Hubbard.
Hubbard’s stats from this past season don’t tell the story. The former fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma State sat behind McCaffrey and Foreman for a fraction of the season, which cast doubts about his future prospects after an indifferent rookie campaign.
He didn’t have a prominent role in the offensive scheme until late November. Hubbard had a meteoric rise late in 2022, and his improvement as a pass catcher/change-of-pace running back was glaring.
The Canadian track star averaged 5.7 yards per carry on first down and dominated the month of December, averaging seven yards a carry over a three-game stretch.
Hubbard gashed a Detroit Lions team that was rolling, rushing for 125 yards on just 12 carries in a resounding 37–23 home triumph. He will definitely enter the season behind Sanders, but his big play ability coupled with his willingness in pass protection could expand his role under a new staff.
However, it's highly likely Hubbard's snap count will hinge on his improvement as a pass catcher under Staley.
The final returning running back didn’t get as many opportunities as Hubbard or Foreman, but his playmaking flashed on special teams. Against the San Francisco 49ers, the undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech had consecutive 40+ yard kick returns and finished the game with 184 yards on six returns.
The rookie’s historic day was largely overlooked because of the blowout loss. But Blackshear’s reliability as a pass catcher and returner will help him carve out a role.
The depth at the running back spot in Carolina has been overlooked by the national media. But the Panthers have a three-down starter, a former track star, and special teams ace entering the 2023 season.
The coaching staff would be wise to not put all of the offense on the shoulders of one back. A healthy dose of Sanders and Hubbard could result in another top rushing offense in Charlotte.
Hubbard’s ability to spell Sanders on early downs will be crucial.