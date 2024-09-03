Carolina Panthers final game-by-game predictions for the 2024 season
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Saints - Week 9
The Panthers have another crack at the New Orleans Saints at the midway point of the campaign. A lot can happen between now and then, but Carolina should be amped up with an improved record and cohesion solidified thanks to some solid football under their belt.
As previously stated, the Saints aren't going to keep this roster intact for much longer. Their juggling of the salary cap is mystifying, but it'll only last for so long. There's also the small matter of Derek Carr's predicament, which will either make or break their fortunes in 2024 depending on how the under-pressure signal-caller fares.
Prediction: Win (5-4)
This is a must-win game for the Panthers. They need to set the right tone and prove to the Saints their stranglehold on this matchup in recent years isn't the way things are going to go moving forward. Beating their division rival at Bank of America Stadium is a good place to start.
Carolina Panthers vs. NY Giants - Week 10 (Germany)
Carolina didn't get any primetime games in 2024. That was expected considering their lowly record in 2023 and how the franchise is being perceived around the league. Dave Canales acknowledged that contests in the national spotlight must be earned, but the Panthers have one chance to take center stage during their German adventure against the New York Giants.
The Panthers are hosting a contest at the Allianz Arena in Munich. This also sees them come up against former edge rusher Brian Burns, who was traded by Carolina this offseason after his contract situation was mismanaged horribly by the previous regime.
Prediction: Win (6-4)
This will likely be decided by fine margins. But with quarterback Daniels Jones coming into the campaign under a glaring microscope, there's a chance Carolina emerges with a win if Bryce Young displays more poise under center in clutch moments down the stretch.
Carolina Panthers vs. Chiefs - Week 12
If the Panthers were hoping for an easy fixture upon returning from their bye week, they were out of luck. The two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs come to town for what should be an outstanding occasion at Bank of America Stadium - albeit one of the toughest challenges imaginable for head coach Dave Canales' squad.
Nobody will - or should be - expecting the Panthers to achieve success in this one. The Chiefs look primed for a historic three-peat and have one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history manning the plate. This game represents a solid measuring stick for Canales to see how much more is needed before his team enters contention.
Prediction: Loss (6-5)
Patrick Mahomes has improved weapons this season - including Hollywood Brown and first-round pick Xavier Worthy. Couple this with their exceptional offensive line and progressive defense, this might get ugly if the Panthers aren't up to the challenge.