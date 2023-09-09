Carolina Panthers final game by game predictions for the 2023 season
Can the Carolina Panthers begin to make strides under head coach Frank Reich?
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Saints - Week 2
Monday Night Football returns to Bank of America Stadium as the Carolina Panthers celebrate the competitive home debut of Bryce Young. But make no mistake, this is another pivotal early season clash in pursuit of gaining supremacy within the NFC South.
The New Orleans Saints are favored to win the division by many. Keyshawn Johnson on FOX Sports even went as far as to pick them for this year's Super Bowl in one of the wildest takes I've seen heading into the season.
Prediction: Win (2-0)
Fans will provide an exceptional atmosphere that the Panthers can hopefully feed off. If they could get one over on the Saints and start 2-0, it represents the best possible foundation to build a successful campaign.
Carolina Panthers at Seahawks - Week 3
This is another tricky game to predict. The Seattle Seahawks became one of the league's biggest surprise packages last season thanks in no small part to the upturn in production from quarterback Geno Smith, who defied expectations to earn a Pro Bowl distinction and a bumper new contract.
Going to Seattle is notoriously difficult. But the Panthers might be able to take some heart from their win at the same venue last season, even though things look completely different in Carolina these days.
Prediction: Loss (2-1)
It's another game that could be decided by fine margins. The Panthers have a chance, but the Seahawks might have too much firepower when it's all said and done.