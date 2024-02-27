Carolina Panthers identify potential wide receiver prospect to help Bryce Young
Could the Carolina Panthers add a nearby college star in 2024?
By Dean Jones
Could the Carolina Panthers be setting their sights on wide receiver Xavier Legette to provide Bryce Young with more help in 2024?
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers are looking for more dynamic pass-catchers to place around quarterback Bryce Young in 2024. Money is tight despite the increased salary cap. Therefore, many expect those in power to focus their attention on one of the deepest wide receiver draft classes in recent memory.
The Panthers don't have a first-round pick - that's well-documented. They do have the No. 33 overall selection, which could see some exciting options become available depending on what happens in front of them. While there are plenty of other needs to fill, improving everything around Young is priority No. 1 to maximize their hefty investment.
Carolina Panthers have shown strong interest in Xavier Legette
One prospect who's generating interest from the organization is Xavier Legette. The South Carolina standout reportedly met with the Panthers twice throughout Senior Bowl week according to Joe Person of The Athletic. This indicates he could be high on their list of potential options, although many others are also being considered as part of the team's thorough research.
Legette is a physically imposing figure with dependable hands. It took a while for his college career to get going. When everything clicked in 2023, he was incredibly difficult to stop.
The surge in production and influence couldn't have been more impressive last season. Legette was a menace at all three levels of the field, bringing in 71 receptions for 1,255 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. This came at the perfect time before embarking on the next stage of his journey.
When speaking to The Athletic, Gamecocks' head coach Shane Beamer highlighted what makes Legette a special player. He also highlighted his perseverance and work ethic as reasons why teams should be interested in securing his services.
"He’s a big body. He’s got kick return ability. He ran a touchdown back to start the (Texas) A&M game two years ago. He’s hard to tackle because of his size. Loves the game, smart. We did a lot of things with him offensively, so he had to learn a lot of different positions and things. I’d say those are all things about Deebo as well, from what I know about him. (Legette) kind of had a coming-out party in the Gator Bowl last year against Notre Dame where he really made some plays. And then he was just on a mission from the time he came back in January to be the very best player he could be. And he did it. Worked his butt off and has the respect of everybody in our program because of that work ethic."- Shane Beamer via The Athletic
Legette is expected to go sometime on Day 2 of the draft. It might be a stretch to take him at No. 33 as it stands. But if the new regime of Dan Morgan and Dave Canales feels like it's a risk worth taking, they'll act with supreme conviction.
The Panthers have met and will be meeting with hundreds of prospects before the big selection process arrives. In some cases, those who don't speak to a specific team end up being the choice when the draft board works in their favor. Carolina must be ready for anything. Examining Legette's talent in greater detail is just a small part of the process.
There are concerns about Legette. Why did it take him so long to make his presence felt? How long will it take him to adjust to more complex defensive schemes? Can he handle being a go-to option immediately?
These are all legitimate questions surrounding the pass-catcher. He has talent - whether more prolific options will be available when the Panthers go on the clock remains to be seen.