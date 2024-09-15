Carolina Panthers inactives list for Week 2 game against Chargers
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales knows how important establishing an identity on home soil is. The Carolina Panthers have been the NFL's whipping boys for too long. There was a brief period of hope when Steve Wilks took the reins, but things have been on a steady downward spiral since David Tepper bought the franchise from Jerry Richardson.
Confidence took another turn for the worse last weekend. Carolina was annihilated by the New Orleans Saints, who had their way with the Panthers from the first whistle. Canales admitted to being outcoached by Dennis Allen during his first competitive contest in the top job. What's important is growing and proving this was a blip rather than the start of another concerning campaign.
The Panthers were punched in the mouth. Not for the first time in recent years, but how they respond is crucial versus the Los Angeles Chargers in their home opener at Bank of America Stadium.
Jim Harbaugh is one of the most accomplished head coaches of the modern era. Wherever he goes, winning follows. He's one of the few to gain significant accomplishments in college and the pros. He'll have his team ready for battle as they look to pile more misery on Canales.
This is a huge test of character. Canales was pleased with how his squad responded in practice this week. Those words will be hollow if they cannot galvanize themselves when things matter more. Just show some pride and prove you are no longer the league's laughingstock. It's not much to ask.
Five players were listed as questionable for the clash. However, Canales expects all to suit up after they practiced in some capacity throughout the week.
- Johnny Hekker - P
- Damien Lewis - OL
- Tommy Tremble - TE
- Raheem Blackshear - RB
- Taylor Moton - OT
Full inactives list for the Carolina Panthers in Week 2
- CB Chau Smith-Wade
- CB Shemar Bartholomew
- RB Mike Boone
- C Andrew Raym
- G Jarrett Kingston
- TE Messiah Swinson
Information from the Panthers website.
Full inactives list for the Chargers in Week 2
- QB Taylor Heinicke (emergency quarterback)
- RB Kimani Vidal
- CB Tarheeb Still
- S Alohi Gilman
- OL Jordan McFadden
- WR Brenden Rice
- DL Justin Eboigbe
Per the Chargers website.