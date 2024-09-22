Carolina Panthers inactives list for Week 3 game against Raiders
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have a chance to fight back from increasing adversity in Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders. This game represents an opportunity to get away from the off-the-field distractions and criticism coming from every section of the media after they decided to bench quarterback Bryce Young. But the margin for error has gone from slim to non-existent following a disastrous start to the campaign.
Las Vegas has no such concerns. They are riding on the crest of a wave under head coach Antonio Pierce. Gardner Minshew is enjoying a renaissance under center following his switch to the desert in free agency. Their impressive triumph at the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 is proof things are heading in the right direction.
This is a monumental challenge for the Panthers, who need to show the correct resolve and put together a performance their disillusioned fanbase can be proud of. That will be difficult, especially if Andy Dalton cannot maximize another starting chance, so nothing but maximum effort and protecting the football will do.
The Panthers will be without some key names for the clash. Derrick Brown is missing for the entire campaign after tearing his meniscus in Week 1. Carolina's threadbare defensive line got dealt another blow when nose tackle Shy Tuttle was ruled out. It's also unlikely A'Shawn Robinson is at 100 percent after being listed as questionable.
Considering the Panthers are coughing up 199.5 yards per game on the ground through the opening two weeks, this is a concerning development. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero needs to roll with the punches and somehow get this unit humming despite being under strength.
It's a time for strong characters and everyone in the building to show some pride. They are the league's laughingstock with nobody to blame but themselves. It's beyond time this narrative started to change.
Full inactives list for the Carolina Panthers in Week 3
- CB Tariq Castro-Fields
- C Andrew Raym
- TE Messiah Swinson
- OL Jarrett Kingston
- DT Shy Tuttle
- CB Shemar Bartholomew
Full inactive list for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3
- LB Divine Deablo
- RB Dylan Laube
- CB Decamerion Richardson
- WR Tyreik McAllister
- G Jordan Meredith
- WR Ramel Keyton
Per the Raiders website.