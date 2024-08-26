Carolina Panthers' initial 53-man roster projection after the 2024 preseason
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers wide receivers (6)
- Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo, Xavier Legette, Terrace Marshall Jr., Ihmir Smith-Marsette
The Carolina Panthers have gone from having a questionable wide receiver room to facing the prospect of cutting some good players this offseason. That's a positive step in the right direction, but Dan Morgan must get his choices right in the coming days.
Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen, Jonathan Mingo, and first-round pick Xavier Legette are cemented into their spots. Terrace Marshall Jr. is reportedly being shopped for a potential trade, but he's done enough this summer for one final opportunity. Ihmir Smith-Marsette's versatility and ability as a kick returner could be enough to secure his place on the initial 53-man squad.
That leaves David Moore and undrafted free agent Jalen Coker on the outside looking in. However, don't be surprised if one or perhaps even both are included ahead of Smith-Marsette or Marshall when it comes to the crunch.
Carolina Panthers running backs (4)
- Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, Miles Sanders, Mike Boone
The running back dynamic is an interesting one. Everyone is eagerly anticipating the return of second-round selection Jonathon Brooks, who's missed the entire offseason program as he recovers from a torn ACL. There's no definitive timeline for his introduction, but going on short-term injured reserve could be a possibility looking at how things stand.
Others will pick up the slack in the meantime. Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders will shoulder a hefty load until Brooks gets medically cleared. This could be a productive tandem within Dave Canales' run-first system, which also brings the possibility of a fourth running back being included on the initial 53-man roster.
It seemed for a long time as if Raheem Blackshear would get the nod. However, the outstanding impression made by Mike Boone throughout the summer means he could be preferred when push comes to shove.
Carolina Panthers quarterbacks (2)
- Bryce Young, Andy Dalton
Bryce Young looks like a player reborn over the last few weeks. Things didn't go as planned for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft as a rookie. An improved environment and a clear plan for his development with head coach Dave Canales leading the charge seem to be having the desired effect.
Young's strung together several impressive practices in recent weeks. The former Alabama star also impressed during his cameo appearance in Carolina's final preseason game at the Buffalo Bills. He's got the complete faith of the coaching staff and fans are growing increasingly optimistic better fortunes are ahead for the team's prized possession.
Andy Dalton will be the veteran backup once again. Undrafted free agent Jack Plummer will miss out despite an outstanding effort versus the Bills. He's almost guaranteed to be on the practice squad if nobody scoops him off the waiver wire.