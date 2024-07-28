Carolina Panthers linked with audacious trade for veteran edge rusher
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan was a busy man throughout his first recruitment period as general manager. The Carolina Panthers had a monumental mess to clean up thanks to a plethora of roster moves that blew up in the previous regime's face. He was part of that decision-making process, which resulted in skepticism aplenty after getting a promotion to the top job.
It was a positive opening in difficult circumstances, but it's just the start. Morgan knows there is a lot of hard work to come and not every complication is going to be fixed in one offseason. The Panthers are strapped for cash over the next year or so. Keeping their head above water before things look more prosperous is the primary goal.
Morgan plans to be aggressive on the waiver wire with Carolina holding the No. 1 priority. Everyone is getting the chance to stake their claim over training camp. However, it's an ongoing assessment. If the former linebacker believes more is needed at certain position groups, he won't hesitate to pull the trigger if the right opportunity comes along.
Carolina Panthers linked with audacious trade for edge rusher Josh Sweat
This was a topic discussed by Alex Ballentine from the Bleacher Report. In looking at one trade every NFL team could make before Week 1, the analyst believed an audacious move for veteran edge rusher Josh Sweat could make a huge difference for the Panthers in 2024. He also thought a second-round selection and K'Lavon Chaisson would be enough to get this hypothetical deal over the line.
"[Dan] Morgan would be able to rectify the whole situation by acquiring another edge-rusher in his prime. Josh Sweat is slightly older than [Brian] Burns at 27 but would still be a relatively safe bet for a three- or four-year contract extension. The Eagles restructured Sweat's contract to include more guaranteed money this season, but he's not under contract beyond this season. Jeff Howe and Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reported earlier this offseason that both Haason Reddick and Sweat were on the trade block. The team traded Reddick to the Jets and signed Bryce Huff. With Nolan Smith expected to make a big leap in Year 2, the Eagles seem to have their pass-rushing duo. Perhaps an opportunity to get a better pick than they would get through the compensatory formula and another rotational rusher would be enough to deal Sweat."- Alex Ballentine, Bleacher Report
The Panthers have big potential problems within their pass rush. Jadeveon Clowney is the top dog right now but is seen as a run-stopping specialist rather than an explosive presence capable of double-digit sacks. D.J. Wonnum is recovering from a torn quad and might not be 100 percent to start the campaign. Chaisson, D.J. Johnson, Eku Loeta, and recent arrival Kemoko Turay are looking to secure their spots on the 53-man roster.
Sweat is in the final year of his deal and is due to count just over $8 million on the salary cap. He's got 35 career sacks in six seasons, including 11 during the 2022 campaign. Even if the former fourth-round selection doesn't start, the Philadelphia Eagles will benefit greatly from his presence as a core rotational piece during a crossroads campaign for head coach Nick Sirianni.
If the Panthers offered something like Ballentine's suggestion, it would be hard to turn down. However, the Panthers worked hard to get a second-round pick back next spring. Spending it on another trade for a player they'd need to pay to keep around long-term doesn't seem feasible at this stage of Morgan's extensive rebuilding project.
The Florida State product is a good player who could help this team enormously next season. I doubt Morgan would be too keen on coughing up what could be a high-end Day 2 pick to secure his services. That's without taking into account the money he'd demand on his next deal with a strong campaign in a different environment.
Morgan could add another edge rusher to the unit before their regular season opener. It's more likely going to come from the waiver wire rather than parting ways with valuable draft assets in the trade market.