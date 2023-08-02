Can the Carolina Panthers do enough to mask Bryce Young's weaknesses in 2023?
One CBS Sports writer believes the Carolina Panthers need to hide Bryce Young's weaknesses to thrive in 2023.
By Dean Jones
Masking quarterback Bryce Young's supposed weaknesses will be the key to any success that comes the Carolina Panthers' way in 2023.
When examining Bryce Young's college tape throughout a strenuous pre-draft assessment process, there were very few flaws that reared their head throughout a sensational two years at Alabama. Something that was also recognized by the Carolina Panthers, who were in consensus agreement that this should be the guy following a daring trade to No. 1 overall.
Young's settled into the organization well with the spotlight glaring. There's a fierce determination within the signal-caller, which is matched by elite processing, poise, and quality performance levels during practice to further whet the appetite.
The Heisman Trophy winner has thrown four interceptions during camp so far, which some around the media tried to make something out of. Simply put, Young is a rookie and is going to make mistakes - whether that be on the practice field or when things get more serious during the regular season.
Carolina Panthers must mask Bryce Young's weak links in 2023
Hopes are high that Young can hit the ground running, but there will be some bumps in the road. When discussing the signal-caller's outlook for the 2023 campaign, Chris Trapasso from CBS Sports highlighted some potential weak links within his game that could prove complicated during his opening year under center in Carolina.
"There were a fair number of Young's 949 attempts in college in which his average-at-best arm led to an incompletion. Whether it came when he couldn't set his feet perfectly in the pocket because of chaos around him or when a long throw across or down the field needed to be made, it was apparent to me that Young's arm will make achieving success in the NFL more of a challenge for him, particularly early on."- Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Young might not have a cannon, but he is accurate and goes through his progressions effectively to ensure bad decisions are kept to a minimum. He also happens to have one of the best NFL coaching staff teams around under Frank Reich after some substantial investment from team owner David Tepper this offseason.
Reich and offensive coordinator Thomas Brown mixed the progressive with the traditional to create a playbook specifically designed for Young, who's taken everything on board with his supreme football intelligence that's opened the entire playbook up along the way.
That won't guarantee success, but it sure does help. I mean, the man was giving presentations to seasoned offensive linemen on protection schemes for crying out loud.
Still, it'll be fascinating to see things unfold. Although Trapasso expects Young to outperform his rookie counterparts, the aforementioned weaknesses won't be easy to hide according to the writer.
"Do I think he lights the NFL on fire en route to breaking rookie passing records? No. His weaknesses were glaring on film, and they will hinder him from attaining immediate stardom. His propensity to create off-script can lead to gorgeously placed passes at all levels yet I don't think he'll be able to run away from NFL defenders at anywhere close to the same rate he did at Alabama."- Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
Even the true NFL greats have difficulties over their first season in a professional environment. Young will be no different, but a decent-looing schedule coupled with the set-up molded by the Panthers means he's got a better chance than most at making things happen right out of the gate.
If Young takes a little extra time to develop, so what? Rome wasn't built in a day and neither was an NFL championship contender coming off the back of three miserable years with no long-term plan whatsoever.