Carolina Panthers must find alternative inspiration after Shaq Thompson blow
By Noah Bryce
The Carolina Panthers came into Week 4 riding high off their first victory only to squander away every opportunity to extend that streak against the winless Cincinnati Bengals. Domination on both sides of the ball was the story for the vast majority of this contest, except when it mattered most down the stretch.
There are a lot of critical moments from Week 4. From the failed first drive to the interception of Andy Dalton and the blown tackle on Ja'Marr Chase's long touchdown. But after all of that, the Panthers still had a chance to seal the game late and simply couldn't stop the Bengals.
A huge factor in this, and quite frankly the most important one, was the loss of Shaq Thompson.
One can argue that there were plenty of reasons that the Panthers lost the game. When it came down to that final drive where the team still had a shot of getting the ball back, the Bengals just ran right over Carolina up the middle because there was no one left to stand in their way.
There were so many opportunities for the Panthers to hold the Bengals back and force a punt to get one more try. However, the opposition was able to muscle through for another first down on the ground.
Of the players voted team captain to start the season, the only one not on injured reserve following Thompson's torn Achilles is quarterback Bryce Young. He is now riding the bench for the foreseeable future, which is not exactly how you want to start a campaign.
Without Thompson at the defensive second level, everything began to break down. From the pre-snap communication to lacking that big-hitting presence on the inside. This team was already without Derrick Brown and now has no one left to lead.
There is no veteran presence in that defensive room anymore aside from A'Shawn Robinson and Xavier Woods. This is a loss that will come back to haunt the Panthers for more than just Week 4. It seems like every time the Carolina begins to provide hope, something like this happens and brings everything crashing back down to earth.
With how this offense was humming, there was a real chance. A feeling in the air that something magical could happen in Carolina. Thompson's injury zapped all the energy from the room. That hope is gone.
There was a very small margin for error on this team. Thompson's loss has closed it almost completely. This isn't to say that other players can't step up and fill the void - rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace, in particular - but there's just no telling for certain.
It remains to be seen how this team will recover. With the Chicago Bears next up at Soldier Field, a huge effort is needed without their on-field and locker-room talisman.
Thompson's loss is big. Carolina must roll with the punches and rely on others to provide the inspiration needed to excel. Nothing else will do.