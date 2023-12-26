Panthers News: Adam Thielen, Bryce Young, Ben Johnson and Week 17
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's growth
As previously stated, Bryce Young was exceptional in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers. Many anticipated a big game from the rookie quarterback due to the opposition's struggles in pass defense over recent weeks. Thankfully for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, he duly delivered.
Young needs some work on his deep throws. Aside from that, it was pleasing. Especially when it came to putting together sustained drives, hitting big plays in key moments, and being supremely accurate between the numbers.
The former Alabama star acknowledged this was the most complete offensive performance of the season based on comments via Carolina's website. Young isn't getting complacent and also wants more growth from himself and his unit heading into the final two games of 2023.
"I think it's as good as we've looked as a unit and, whatever the stats or whatever may say, you point at one person and you say, oh, it's a good game, I think it's all of us. I think this was a good building block for us as a unit … we all stepped up."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
Sunday's game at the Jacksonville Jaguars is another chance for Young to make a statement. Any further momentum he can pick up before the campaign's conclusion will be a bonus. Looking at how he's performed over the last two games, you wouldn't bet against the possibility that's for sure.