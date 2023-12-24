4 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. Packers in Week 16
How did QB1 fare in his penultimate home game of 2023?
By Dean Jones
What were some major observations from Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's performance against the Green Bay Packers in Week 16?
After leading the Carolina Panthers on a memorable game-winning drive last time out, rookie quarterback Bryce Young was looking to build on some rare positive momentum in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers. This represented another opportunity to increase the faith in his chances to become a franchise presence long-term. Especially considering how the opposition's secondary has struggled to defend the pass in recent weeks.
If last Sunday's game was a war of attrition in torrid weather conditions, the forecast was far more favorable for Christmas Eve. With no first-round selection to tank for, there is also plenty of incentive for Young and the Panthers to finish the campaign strongly before heading into yet another offseason of significant change.
As it turned out, Young led the Panthers on a memorable comeback before falling just short. One of the more dramatic finishes of the season with an all-too-familiar result.
With this in mind, here are four major observations from Young's performance against the Packers at Bank of America Stadium.
Bryce Young's deep ball
If there was one major criticism of quarterback Bryce Young throughout his rookie year, it centers on his deep ball accuracy. This was once again evident in Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers.
Young left significant yardage on the field by not making the most of downfield opportunities. Whether it's down to his footwork or not finding the right touch is debatable. This should be one of the player's primary focuses in terms of development during the offseason. Something that would unlock another important arsenal in pursuit of better fortunes.