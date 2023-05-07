Panthers News: Adam Thielen, Bryce Young, draft rankings and Leonard Fournette
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as players enjoy a short period of rest before returning for rookie mini-camp and OTAs?
This is a relatively quiet time around the league with the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency in the books. For fans of the Carolina Panthers, it's an opportunity to take stock of a profitable few months before the primary focus turns to off-season workouts.
Among the topics causing conversation recently include Bryce Young taking in a prominent sporting event, how Carolina's draft class ranks, Adam Thielen on his departure from the Minnesota Vikings, and the Panthers being named as a potential best-fit for veteran free-agent running back Leonard Fournette.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young attends Lakers game
All eyes will be on Bryce Young when he takes the field for Carolina Panthers rookie minicamp next weekend. However, the quarterback was soaking in a different sporting event on Saturday during some well-deserved downtime after a whirlwind few days since going No. 1 overall.
Young was back in his home state of California for the Los Angeles Lakers playoff clash against the Golden State Warriors. The former Alabama star saw LeBron James and Anthony Davis lead the home team to a blowout success, which gave them a 2-1 lead in the series.
Hopefully, the atmosphere and big-game feel are things Young's mercurial talents can bring to the Panthers in the coming years.