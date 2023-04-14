Panthers News: Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young, LB visit and Greg Olsen thrives
Carolina Panthers still considering Anthony Richardson
While the chatter is primarily centered on Bryce Young, and rightfully so, there are still some who believe the Carolina Panthers might end up shocking the NFL world by selecting Anthony Ricardson at No. 1 overall. A move that would send the fanbase into shambles on social media along the way.
Richardson has his flaws and might not be a Day 1 starter, but the upside is potentially generational if he puts everything together. And according to Joe Person of The Athletic, he remains under consideration by the Panthers according to sources close to the discussions.
Person added that this is more realistic in a trade-down scenario. Something that Albert Breer thought was illogical as smoke and mirrors season reaches peak time.
"The Florida quarterback with the Cam Newton-like physique remains under consideration by the Panthers, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Though Richardson and Will Levis have been viewed widely as throwaways when it comes to the Panthers’ plans, Richardson is still in the mix. Before anyone bangs out an all-caps “SMOKESCREEN!” comment below, I’ll reiterate that while the Panthers’ interest in Richardson seems real, my sense is he would be a better fit in a trade-back scenario. But he’s in the conversation."- Joe Person, The Athletic
For most fans, they'll be glad when it's all over. The constant stream of rumors, false narratives, and everything in between has been nothing short of exhausting, so all this fuss better be worth it as the Panthers look to get themselves back into contention.
While Richardson would be shocking, the influential figures within the organization have earned a level of trust this offseason until proven otherwise. Even if you might not like it.