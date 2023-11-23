Panthers News: Austin Corbett, Bryce Young, Frank Reich and David Tepper
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's mindset
Bryce Young's protection - which wasn't great to begin with - just got downgraded again as Austin Corbett was ruled out for their remaining fixtures. The quarterback was under constant duress against the Dallas Cowboys and without their best interior pass protector, things might get worse before they get better.
When discussing his mindset in the wake of Corbett's latest complication, Young highlighted the need for the Carolina Panthers' next-man-up to make a difference via the team's website. After all, this is all part of the business.
"It doesn't affect anything, doesn't affect our mentality. My mentality, us as a unit, again, it's next man up, you know. We have to step up again. It's tough and that's the tough part about the sport, but we're all professionals, the expectation doesn't change. . . . That's part of the league. You're going to have shuffling around, you're going to always have movement. But you keep the same communication, we all prepare like we're ready to take every snap."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
As ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said this week, Young's primary objective should be survival from here on out. Just get through the campaign unscathed and hope the Panthers can do enough to surround the signal-caller with better players and improved depth during the 2024 off-season.
Again, this is easier said than done. And the thought of a guard tandem comprising Cade Mays, Chandler Zavala, Justin McCray, or Nash Jensen doesn't exactly inspire confidence.