Panthers News: Ben Johnson, Bryce Young, Chuba Hubbard and Week 15
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons odds, how to watch
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Panthers are 3.0-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Considering home teams normally get a three-point cushion, Vegas believes interim head coach Chris Tabor has his work cut out getting a first victory at the helm.
- Carolina +3.0 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
- Atlanta -3.0 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Anyone brave enough to wager the Panthers' money line can do so with odds of +136 currently (bet $100 to win $136). The Falcons are favored to sweep their NFC South division rivals at -162 (bet $162 to win $100).
Given the expected poor weather conditions, FanDuel Sportsbook is not anticipated a high-scoring affair. The over/under has been set at 33.5 points - one of the lowest projections anywhere in the league this season.
- Over 33.5 points: -104 (bet $104 to win $100)
- Under 33.5 points: -118 (bet $118 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch:
The game is also being broadcast on FOX.