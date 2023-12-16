Panthers News: Bryce Young, Hayden Hurst, injuries and bad weather
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with one day remaining until their Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons?
As the Carolina Panthers stumble toward the end of their 2023 regular season engagements, they'll play the role of potential party pooper this weekend. The Atlanta Falcons are hoping to make the postseason by winning the NFC South. Getting one over on their division rivals at Bank of America Stadium would throw a significant wrench into these ambitions.
Whether they can muster up enough character to secure only their second win of the campaign is up for debate. Until then, the stories accumulating column inches include Bryce Young's unlikely ally, making the right call with Hayden Hurst, anticipating bad weather, and Carolina's full injury report for their game versus the Falcons.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers fans bracing for bad weather
Tickets are going for astonishingly cheap on Sunday. Anyone wishing to attend the game can get in for $10 or less. They should also expect difficult weather conditions to make matters worse.
Forecasts project heavy rain and high winds throughout the contest. This will make things difficult for kickers and rookie quarterback Bryce Young in the passing game. Therefore, expect to see a game plan focused around the Carolina Panthers running back trio of Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear, and Miles Sanders.
The Panthers' defense needs to buckle their chin straps extra tight as a heavy dose of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier will be coming their way. For the fans bothering to attend, it's a case of wrap-up warm, wear waterproofs, and try not to let the expected conditions dampen your day.