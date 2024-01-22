Panthers news: Ben Johnson, Ejiro Evero, Brian Callahan and Raheem Morris
By Dean Jones
The NFL's divisional playoff round had everything. Fans around the league were treated to two epic clashes on Sunday. For the Carolina Panthers, they can only dream about reaching such heights sooner rather than later. This is almost entirely dependent on hiring the correct head coach and general manager during this upcoming cycle.
Developments are fast-moving. It seems as if the Panthers are closer to appointing a general manager than head coach right now. It's been a thorough process, but one team owner David Tepper must get right to stand any chance of salvaging his dwindling reputation in league circles.
While we wait for further developments, the stories causing conversation include Brian Callahan becoming a leading contender, where things currently stand with Ben Johnson, making a case for Raheem Morris, and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero being in high demand.
Carolina Panthers interest in Brian Callahan
With the first round of head coaching interviews in the rearview mirror, the Carolina Panthers will now begin narrowing down their shortlist. David Tepper and his recruitment firm have gone about their hiring process without a general manager confirmed. While this once again goes against the traditional route, they couldn't afford to get left behind with so much competition across the NFL.
Brian Callahan is reportedly coming for a second interview in the coming days. The Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator has been considered a dark horse candidate to replace Frank Reich. He's in high demand around the league after maintaining momentum despite losing quarterback Joe Burrow to injury.
Whether Tepper has bigger plans remains to be seen. But Callahan is certainly under consideration after he was interviewed first and was also the first head coaching candidate to formally receive a second interview request.