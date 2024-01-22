Panthers news: Ben Johnson, Ejiro Evero, Brian Callahan and Raheem Morris
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero in high demand
The Carolina Panthers blocked approaches from teams looking to make Ejiro Evero their next defensive coordinator. However, they could do nothing to prevent the progressive figure from speaking to organizations about a long-awaited promotion.
It seems as if Evero left a good impression on the two teams he interviewed with. He's one of the very few to emerge from a dismal campaign with any credit. Finding a way to keep Carolina's defense competitive despite countless injury problems has lent further weight to the claims that he's ready for a head coaching job.
Both the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks have requested a second interview with Evero. The Panthers also want to find out more about their current coordinator's plans for the franchise if he is to get the gig. He's in high demand, but taking that next step and convincing someone to take the plunge is the biggest stumbling block of all.
It seems like the Falcons want someone with a little more experience. They've been in close discussions with Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh. Weakening a division rival by hiring Evero has its benefits, but it would be surprising if Arthur Blank went in this direction.
The Seahawks look intriguing. It's long been speculated that Dan Quinn is being lined up to replace Pete Carroll. After his woeful effort during the Dallas Cowboys' wildcard loss against the Green Bay Packers, that's up in the air.
Carolina could also promote Evero, especially if they're intent on making Dan Morgan the general manager. However, we've all seen the complications that emerge from retaining staff members from previous failed regimes.