Panthers news: Ben Johnson, Ikem Ekwonu, Raheem Morris and Bradley Bozeman
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team's interview process looks set to intensify in the coming days?
This is an exciting and nervous time for Carolina Panthers fans. On one hand, they are awaiting the start of what will hopefully be an exciting new era. On the other, they are moving forward with cautious optimism given how David Tepper handled the previous two hiring cycles under his ownership.
Developments are ongoing and rapid with fierce competition around the league. While we wait for more, the stories causing conversation include Ikem Ekwonu's mindset, Raheem Morris coming under the microscope, Carolina's hoping for offensive line continuity next season, and a date is set for the Panthers' pivotal meeting with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers to interview Raheem Morris today
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers are frantically interviewing prospective general manager and head coach candidates. Time is of the essence with several other teams also seeking to find the right men to turn around their fortunes. Depending on what transpires with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles following their early postseason exits, more openings could be on the way.
According to multiple reports, the Panthers are set to interview Raheem Morris later today (Wednesday). The Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator is a well-rounded coach. He is a leader of men. He's worked under prestigious head coaches such as Mike Shanahan and Sean McVay. He's held a top job previously.
There's a lot to like about Morris' credentials. He's exactly the sort of character Carolina needs to restore the culture. Whether David Tepper's got his sights set elsewhere is another matter.