Panthers news: Bobby Slowik, Ben Johnson, Bryce Young and Baker Mayfield
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines heading into their pivotal virtual interview with primary target Ben Johnson?
It's fair to say that the Carolina Panthers have gone about their business differently during their latest search for a new head coach and general manager. While the front-office discussions have slowed - something that could suggest Dan Morgan is the frontrunner - team owner David Tepper and his consultancy firm are flowing through their shortlist of coaches.
Arguably the most important meeting of all is still to come. While we wait for further developments, the stories causing debate include Ben Johnson's big day, Bobby Slowik's surprise, Bryce Young's belief, and the reasoning behind Baker Mayfield's failed stint with the organization as he gets set to embark on a divisional playoff game this weekend.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers and Ben Johnson meet today
After months of speculation and a long pursuit spanning back to the last hiring cycle, the Carolina Panthers will finally meet virtually with Ben Johnson today. The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator is one of the league's most coveted head coaching candidates. David Tepper is a known admirer, so he'll be determined to lay the foundations for this potential appointment at the first time of asking.
Johnson is in high demand as expected. The Washington Commanders also meet with the gifted play-caller today. The Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks are set for tomorrow (Saturday) before his attention turns to Sunday's clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If Tepper can somehow pull this off, it would be a major coup. But the Panthers have plenty of contingency plans in place if things don't go well.