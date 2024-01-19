Panthers news: Bobby Slowik, Ben Johnson, Bryce Young and Baker Mayfield
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's belief
Bryce Young remains a hot topic of discussion after a turbulent rookie campaign. The Carolina Panthers were probably expecting more from their No. 1 pick right out of the gate. However, those in power must also acknowledge the critical need to do more for the signal-caller after some significant personnel flaws during his first year in the pros.
Perhaps the biggest positive was Young didn't suffer any serious harm behind a woeful offensive line. There were times when the former Alabama star thrived. Most games resulted in the same offensive failings with errors across the board.
Carolina is currently embarking on an offseason of change once again. A new general manager and head coach will be appointed by the time Young gets into the building next. The Heisman Trophy winner remains confident in himself and the organization based on comments via David Newton of ESPN, even if things will look a lot different in the coming weeks.
"I'm definitely confident just because I believe in myself, I believe in this organization. We don't know 100% what everything is going to look like, but I'm confident in whatever decisions they make."- Bryce Young via ESPN
If the Panthers don't focus their attention on surrounding Young with everything he needs to thrive, it's nothing short of organizational malpractice. They make a substantial investment in the quarterback. Failing him is simply not an option.