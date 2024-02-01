Panthers news: Brandt Tilis, Derrick Brown, Dave Canales and Luke Kuechly
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Luke Kuechly's advice for the 49ers
Luke Kuechly has forgotten more about football than most will ever know. The former Carolina Panthers linebacker is widely regarded as one of the most intelligent and studious players to ever lace up a pair of cleats. He knew plays were coming before they'd even been called in the huddle. He remains sorely missed four years after his shocking early retirement.
Kuechly is currently thriving as a Panthers radio analyst and remains deeply connected to the organization. Many fans are hoping he takes up coaching or a front-office position in the not-too-distant future. Until then, the potential Pro Football Hall of Famer is keeping his ear to the ground on all things football.
The former first-round pick out of Boston College offered some insightful knowledge pre-Super Bowl during a recent appearance on the Up and Adams Show. In particular, how the San Francisco 49ers can counteract the supreme threat of All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.
Although the Niners will be coming up with their strategy on how to limit Kelce's influence on the grandest stage of all, they would also be wise to view this clip and listen to Kuechly's advice. After all, there are few in league history that problem-solved with more conviction.