Panthers News: Brian Burns, Andy Dalton, Bryce Young and Tommy Tremble
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with less than a week until Bryce Young and other rookies report for training camp?
Good morning and a happy Sunday to you all. We are now six days away from first-year-pros descending on Spartanburg for training camp, with established veterans joining their rookie counterparts a few days later as the Carolina Panthers ramp up preparations for the 2023 campaign.
Until then, among the stories causing conversation recently include Tommy Tremble's breakout capabilities, Bryce Young's outlook, a bold statement surrounding backup quarterback Andy Dalton, and Brian Burns' lucrative new deal coming under the spotlight.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton's confidence boost
Andy Dalton knows what his particular assignment is with the Carolina Panthers. The veteran quarterback was acquired to provide a stable mentor for rookie quarterback Bryce Young and also give the offense a capable understudy in the event their No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is forced to miss time at any stage.
It's something Dalton's accepted at this stage of his career. But the signal-caller got a major confidence boost from running back Miles Sanders on the Mac and Bone Show on WFNZ, who stated via Yardbarker that the former TCU star should be a Pro Football Hall of Famer one day.
"We've got a very, very good young quarterback that's being mentored by a very, very, very good quarterback, future Hall of Famer, Andy Dalton, who I have a lot of respect for."- Miles Sanders via Yardbarker
Dalton's potential enshrinement in Canton looks unlikely all things considered. But that does not detract from what an important role he'll play behind the scenes and during games for Carolina and Young in 2023.