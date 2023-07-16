Panthers News: Brian Burns, Andy Dalton, Bryce Young and Tommy Tremble
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers TE Tommy Tremble tipped for breakout 2023
There is a newfound sense of optimism where the Carolina Panthers are concerned under Frank Reich and his exceptional team of coaches. Something that could see some talented figures on the roster flourish at last after getting no legitimate NFL-caliber development since entering the league.
One individual that falls into this category is Tommy Tremble. The tight end's been a non-factor in the passing game aside from flashing on occasions, but his recent omission that he was basically left to his own devices under the previous regime means that it's too early to be giving up on the 2021 third-rounder just yet.
This was a sentiment echoed by Schuyler Callihan from Sports Illustrated, who tipped Tremble for a potential breakout campaign in 2023 if everything goes well.
"I'm not ready to count out Tommy Tremble just yet. He hasn't fully developed as a receiving threat but is still a very young player at the age of 23. In fact, he's older than many of this year's draft picks around the NFL and already has two years of experience under his belt. Hayden Hurst will be the featured tight end in the offense but with a rookie quarterback leading the offense, the tight ends will be used heavily and I can see Tremble getting more involved."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
The Panthers acquired Hayden Hurst to be their No. 1 option. But if Tremble can excel within a friendlier scheme, then he might be a surprise most teams don't see coming given his lack of involvement over the last two years.