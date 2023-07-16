Panthers News: Brian Burns, Andy Dalton, Bryce Young and Tommy Tremble
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's outlook
Expectations are growing with every passing day around Bryce Young. His status as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft brings its own pressure, but the fact he transitioned so smoothly into the Carolina Panthers over early workouts only rises the excitement levels further from atop the quarterback depth chart.
Young has everything going for him and should be a star in no time. However, there are some concerns that cannot and certainly were not ignored during his exhausting pre-draft assessment.
Of course, this surrounds Young's height. While it hasn't bothered him so far, Randy Mueller from The Athletic wondered whether playing behind three mammoth interior offensive linemen could prove complicated at the next level.
"The headliner here is obviously the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, QB Bryce Young. His size, athletic ability and skill set have all been discussed ad nauseam. I get it, he’s tiny. At this point, the concern is, based on those characteristics, how do we build around him? Center Bradley Bozeman, signed by Carolina from Baltimore, is 6-5, and the two presumed starters at offensive guard are also tall. Brady Christensen, a 6-6 offensive tackle at BYU before being a third-round pick in 2021, and 6-foot-4 5/8-inch Austin Corbett, signed from the Rams, may be somewhat problematic just based on height, pad level and the challenge to not get knocked into the QB’s lap. Just something to keep an eye on."- Randy Mueller, The Athletic
The point is valid and worth keeping an eye on. But it's not like Young was playing with undersized offensive linemen at Alabama, so any complications should be kept to a minimum.