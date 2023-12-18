Panthers News: Brian Burns, Bryce Young, Chris Tabor and fan loyalty
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's joy
Bryce Young had the weight of the world on his shoulders in recent weeks. The constant losing and indifferent performances have taken a toll on the rookie quarterback. But he began answering his critics with arguably the best performance of his pro career so far given the circumstances in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons.
Young protected the football. He was accurate. He got out on the move and used his athleticism when required. When the time came for the No. 1 pick to lead his team on a game-winning drive, the former Alabama star stepped up.
The monkey had been lifted off Young's back when speaking to the media post-game. He was in high spirits and relished another opportunity to take Carolina's offense downfield with surgical precision en route to Eddy Pineiro's last-gasp field goal based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"Ah, it feels great. It feels great. These are a lot more enjoyable after wins. Feel great. Where else would you rather be? Opportunity to go down and win the game. For me, there’s no other group I’d rather do it with. We all have faith in each other. We all believe in each other. It was just a great opportunity."- Bryce Young via USA Today Sports
Hopefully, this can be the springboard to better fortunes for Young over the final three games. If he can accomplish this and come through unscathed, the first-year-pro might be able to salvage something from the season after all.