Panthers News: Brian Burns, Bryce Young, Frank Reich and Jonathan Mingo
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team gets set for its second official day of training camp practice on Thursday?
There was something different about the first Carolina Panthers training camp practice of the summer. Attendance was extremely high at Wofford College and the level of electricity hasn't been seen around the organization since Cam Newton was at the peak of his powers.
This can hopefully be the start of great things for the Panthers under a brighter new regime. Among the stories causing debate recently include Bryce Young's appreciation, Frank Reich's pleasure, Brian Burns' mentality, and Jonathan Mingo's relationship-building with his new franchise signal-caller.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo building relationships
One player conspicuous by his absence during the Carolina Panthers offense get-together at SMU was Jonathan Mingo. However, the wideout was working out individually and also revealed during his post-practice presser via USA Today Sports that he'd already spent a week in California working out with Bryce Young with a view to hitting the ground running at camp.
"It’s been goin’ real good. Just tryin’ to pick his brain, he’s tryin’ to pick mine. He’s tryin’ to get our timing down. I went out there to California with him for the offseason for one week to train with him. So we worked on our connection out there. Just try to pick his brain about the timing and what he’s tryin’ to do and what window he’s tryin’ to hit me in. So it’s goin’ pretty good."- Jonathan Mingo via USA Today Sports
The Panthers are counting on Mingo and Young becoming a dynamic one-two punch that can propel Thomas Brown's offense to bigger things moving forward. Frank Reich seems happy enough with the way his second-round pick's acclimatizing to professional standards, but how he performs in the preseason will likely determine how much action he'll see when competitive games arrive.