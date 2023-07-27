Panthers News: Brian Burns, Bryce Young, Frank Reich and Jonathan Mingo
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's appreciation
Although it was seemingly a foregone conclusion, Frank Reich confirmed after the opening day of training camp that the Carolina Panthers will be moving forward with Bryce Young as their starting quarterback. Coming to an expected decision so early allows the team to get prominent reps into the rookie before he takes the field in Week 1, with the staff also highlighting the need for preseason involvement where the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is concerned.
This is a big responsibility, but one that Young is handling well so far. And one only has to look at the incredible atmosphere around Wofford College to see how his presence is invigorating everyone associated with Panthers football.
When discussing Reich's revelations about sitting atop the depth chart - hopefully for the next decade or more - Young was clearly appreciative based on comments via Pro Football Talk. However, this isn't going to alter how the former Alabama star approaches matters in pursuit of avoiding any sort of complacency.
"That means a lot, that’s a huge blessing. I always trust the coaches, and I want to do everything I can to play whatever role I’m called on to help the team. So, that means a lot, and for me, it doesn’t change my approach. Just make sure I take things day-by-day. There’s a lot that I want to keep growing in, keep improving in and a lot to learn, and we’re all, as a team, in this together."- Bryce Young via Pro Football Talk
Young is focused, almost unflappable, and carries himself with supreme conviction. There were a few wow moments from the signal-caller on Day 1 of practice, which did nothing to lessen hope that he can be the guy that drags this once-proud franchise back into contention.