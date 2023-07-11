Panthers News: Brian Burns, Bryce Young, Hall of Honor and Keith Taylor Jr.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young is well-prepared
One doesn't have to look far for rave reviews surrounding Bryce Young's transition since the Carolina Panthers selected him at No 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Something that's only raised expectations heading into his first training camp in the pros.
Young looks like a franchise quarterback and his floor might be the highest of any prospect since Trevor Lawrence. His cerebral approach and the way he conducts himself are a credit to the foundation he's received so far - which has won over teammates and has everyone around the Panthers believing anything is possible.
This was a sentiment echoed by Bucky Brooks from NFL.com, who stated via USA Today Sports that Young is making his presence felt. He added that the signal-caller's football journey to date can be the catalyst behind immediate success as Carolina's bright hope for the future.
"The No. 1 overall pick has been nothing short of impressive since he’s arrived. And it’s not just what he’s able to do with his physical talents. It’s how quickly he’s picked up the offense. It’s the leadership and communication skills that he has already displayed. This is a player that is mature beyond his years. And some of that is due to the experiences that he’s had in his football journey. First, playing at a big-time high school in Southern California—Mater Dei—leading them to greatness. Going to Alabama, winning a Heisman Trophy, playing under one of the toughest task masters that you can find in Nick Saban. He is well prepared to handle all the spotlight that comes with being the No. 1 overall pick."- Bucky Brooks via USA Today Sports
Young lives and breathes the game. He approaches every down with the same mindset and processes information like a seasoned veteran already.
Hopefully, this can avoid any unnecessary complications and propel the Panthers into playoff contention at the first time of asking under Frank Reich.