Panthers News: Brian Burns, Bryce Young, Josh McCown and DeShawn Williams
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with just one day remaining until their joint practices with the New York Jets begin?
This is a big week for the Carolina Panthers. Aaron Rodgers brings his star-studded New York Jets team to Wofford College in Spartanburg for two joint practices beginning tomorrow, which is swiftly followed by Frank Reich's first official game as head coach when Gang Green makes the trip to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.
Football is back, people. Among the stories causing debate recently include Bryce Young's throwing ability drawing praise, Josh McCown on the head coaching opportunity that never was, an update on Brian Burns' new deal, and DeShawn Williams on seizing an opportunity.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
DeShawn Williams seizing Carolina Panthers' chance
Life has come full circle for DeShawn Williams. He's with his hometown team and has linked up once again with Ejiro Evero, who brought out his best football on the Denver Broncos last season en route to 37 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
This was enough for Williams to get a call from the Carolina Panthers once Evero came into the fold. It's been quite the journey for the defensive lineman, who worked at Amazon during the pandemic and has been cut numerous times before finally getting a chance.
When speaking to the team's website, Williams stated that getting rejected was a numbers game more often than not. He's also not coming to the Panthers as a mentor with experience within Evero's 3-4 scheme - he wants to make a lasting contribution.
"The thing that I told coach Reich was that every time that I got cut, nobody ever said I couldn't play," Williams said. "It was just one of those numbers games. Nobody ever told me I couldn't play. So I was like, I just need an opportunity. And then Bill Kollar gave me the opportunity, and I took it and ran with it and haven't looked back since. Obviously, I know the defense, but they told me you're not here to be in a mentor role. They're like, 'Are you ready to go?' I'm like, 'Let's play, let's do this.'"- DeShawn WIlliams via Panthers.com
It remains to be seen whether Williams will occupy a starting role. Marquan McCall's emergence throughout camp means he could start at the nose tackle spot with Shy Tuttle and Derrick Brown as the 3-4 defensive ends, but the former Clemson star should be next up on the rotation unless something drastic occurs beforehand.