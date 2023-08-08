Panthers News: Brian Burns, Bryce Young, Josh McCown and DeShawn Williams
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's throwing ability praised
It'll be fascinating to see Bryce Young testing his wits against the New York Jets defense this week. Robert Saleh's unit is among the league's most dynamic, boasting high-caliber performers such as Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, who'll make life extremely difficult for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
This is another test and solid learning experience for Young, who's integrated smoothly into the Carolina Panthers despite some rough practices in recent days. This is all part of trying new things and seeing what works at this time of year, but all signs point to the signal-caller being ready to rock in Week 1 for his NFL debut at the Atlanta Falcons.
One thing that's been most impressive about Young so far is ball placement and how quickly he's developed chemistry with his primary playmakers. Something that drew praise from veteran wideout Adam Thielen when speaking to Peter King of NBC Sports for his latest Football Morning in America column.
"Somehow he’s been able to be on the same page with a lot of new receivers without having many reps together. I think he does an unbelievable job of making the ball friendly and catchable. There’s this balance between zipping it in there and having enough arm strength, but also having the ability to give a little bit of air for us to be able to go and track the football."- Adam Thielen via NBC Sports
This is all positive and Young's been as advertised in terms of processing and reading the field so far. Joint practices with the Jets provide a decent measuring stick, with Frank Reich also looking to get his new signal-caller some live fire in the preseason before competitive games begin.